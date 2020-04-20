Nigerian Embassy Will Not Independently Probe Ruth Matete’s Husband’s Death After Claims Of Foul Play

Nigerian High Commission in Nairobi will not independently look into the death of gospel singer Ruth Matete’s husband BlessedJohn Apewajoye.

Nigerian High Commissioner Mahmoud Lawal told the Nation that they will not present a pathologist during the deceased’s post mortem examination.

The Nigerian embassy which last week held Apewajoye’s remains at the Kenyatta National Hospital morgue has said that they will rely on information presented to them by the DCI.

The DCI will in turn rely on the autopsy examination scheduled for tomorrow and a report presented by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (Epra) indicating whether there was indeed foul play.

Last week forensic officers, detectives and Epra officials collected samples at the couple’s Great Wall, Athi River home.

According to the daily, the officers are yet to find evidence implicating the 2012 Tusker Project Fame winner to the death of Apewajoye.

So far, Matete who is two months pregnant has filed two complaints against Bellevue Hospital, South C, and Ms Anne Wairimu, the supplier of the gas that started the fire.

The complaint was filed under OB number 17/16/4/20 at Athi River Police Station.

Bellevue Hospital is said to have neglected the burns patient leading to a kidney failure.

The hospital responded on Friday saying, “Our emergency response unit has had the best outcomes in managing a good number of burn cases that have recovered tremendously and discharged from our hospital.”

Apart from the two parties, Matete’s lawyer Robert Odanga has indicated that she might take legal action against Apewajoye’s manager Jessey Mc Jessiey.

Jessey last week released a video painting a grim picture of a troubled marriage.

He said that Matete had in the past stabbed his client thrice on separate occasions and once threatened his life.

He also noted that the burns could not have killed the pastor.

KNH doctors said that the deceased, a father of two, suffered 60 per cent burns.

He succumbed to his injuries on April 11 at around 8.30 pm.

