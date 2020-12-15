Nigerian Artistes Detained In Uganda For Organizing “Unlawful” Concert

Social media is up in frenzy following the arrest and detaining of two Nigerian artistes in Uganda for reportedly organizing an unlawful concert.

According to reports on social media, the two artistes, Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay and Temilade Openyi alias Tems were charged on Monday for negligently doing acts likely to spread infectious diseases in Uganda.

Following their arrests, Omah took to Twitter faulting the Ugandan police for denying them a fair trial while ideally terming their arrest illegal.

“Yes, I’m with the Ugandan police… something about the show from last night. Everything would be fine,” Omah wrote.



Read: Sh100 Million Seized From Nigerian National To Be Deposited At CBK

He added, “I’m just a singer trying to entertain, why am I being set up in Uganda?”

Why am I being detained? Why am I not been given a right to a fair hearing? — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 14, 2020

I didn’t organize a show, I came on stage and saw teeming fans and sang to them… — Omah Lay (@Omah_Lay) December 14, 2020

However, the Ugandan police authorities reported that they arrested three Nigerian nationals together with four Ugandans on Sunday in connection with staging an ‘unauthorized concert’ at the Ddungu Resort in Munyonyo, Kampala.

The police say the Nigerians breached the stipulations outlined by the Ministry of Health regarding combatting the spread of COVID-19.

Read Also: Deported Nigerian Anthony Chinedu Responds To Ex-Wife Akinyi’s Allegations On Drugs, Wealth

“The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act,” reads the Tweet.

The Nigerian trio of Stanley Omah Didia alias Omah Lay, Temilade Openyi alias Tems and Muyiwa Awomiyi have been charged to court in Makindye on charges of Negligently doing acts likely to spread an infectious diseases C/S 171 of the Penal Code Act. — Uganda Police Force (@PoliceUg) December 14, 2020

Other Nigerian renowned artists have joined in on the conversation demanding the release of their colleagues.

Davido, for instance, wrote, “Omo this Ugandan P, how can we help? What can we do? Artists just tryna eat! They didn’t bargain for this @PoliceUg!!!!! BIG CAP!!.”

Davido further hinted at having a conversation with Bobi Wine, Uganda’s presidential candidate who was arrested over the weekend. He has however deleted the tweet.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu