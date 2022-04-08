Researchers in Nigeria Develop Smart Bra to Help Detect Breast Cancer

Nigerian researchers have developed a prototype of a bra that can detect breast cancer at an early stage. The smart bra contains tiny ultrasound sensors that scan the breasts to detect any tumors.

The bra was developed by researchers in Nigeria, among them Robotic engineer Kemisola Bolarinwa who lost her mother to breast cancer in 2017 after a late diagnosis.

According to the engineers, the smart bra will help improve breast cancer diagnosis in Sub-Saharan Africa where women often undergo a harrowing process before they can access screening services.

“The smart bra must be worn on the breasts for a maximum of 30 minutes for the result to show.” Bolarinwa said.

“The result will show if the tumour is benign (harmless) or malignant (harmful),”

“If they could detect early that they have cancer, then they will be safe, and many don’t have to die.”

