Nicola Traldi Charged For Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend Chantal Grazioli

Nicola Traldi has been arraigned in Kibra Law Courts and charged with causing grievous bodily harm on girlfriend Chantal Grazioli.

In a video seen by Kahawa Tungu, Nicola appeared before the court wearing a hoodie and a mask on.

Last week, Eric Omondi, who is Chantal’s ex-boyfriend through his social media claimed Nicola had assaulted Chantal.

Photos and a video shared by Omondi on Instagram captured Chantal limping with scars inflicted on her hands and face bleeding.

Read: Eric Omondi’s Ex Chantal Grazioli Allegedly Assaulted By Boyfriend (Photos)

“Any man who puts his hands on a woman is a coward. Nicola Traldi is a coward. He is weak and insecure. A man’s strength is fully shown when he protects a woman and not when he puts his hands on her. This is unacceptable and he will face the full wrath of the law. He will serve as an example to all uncouth, uncivilized and primitive men who physically assault women to feel they are strong,” Eric Omondi wrote on Instagram.

Things seem not to have worked out, going by Omondi’s statement as Nicola is said to have laid his hands on Chantal.

Speaking on the same, Nicola denied laying his hands on the girlfriend claiming to have been framed.

Read Also: Eric Omondi’s Ex-Girlfriend Chantal Introduces New Lover Months After Breakup

“I have been framed for something I would never do. Unspeakable. It’s a sad day. I would never lay my hands on a lady. I’m a father of two daughters. The truth shall come out. Everyone who knows me knows am incapable of such a thing. My mum taught me well,” he said.

Eric and Chantal parted ways a few years ago after dating for quite some time. They took to social media to announce their breakup while adding that they were still friends.

Shortly after this, Chantal introduced her new catch on social media with the caption ‘My Happy Place’ with love emojis.

For weeks, she had been vacationing with an unknown man who she had kept hidden. Turned out, it was her new lover, identified as Nicola.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...