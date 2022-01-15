DP Ruto’s Son Nick Weds Fiancée Chemtai in Traditional Ceremony (Photos)

Deputy President William Ruto’s son Nick Ruto has today wedded his fiance Chemtai in a traditional wedding in Nairobi.

In photos seen by Kahawa Tungu, DP William Ruto together with his wife Racheal Ruto and other family members.

Also present was Nick’s grandmother Mama Sarah.

Photos from William Ruto's son Nick Ruto's Koito with fiancé Chemtai in Nairobi on Saturday, January 15.

Mama Sarah was present in grandson's important day. The event was held in Nairobi.

Photos: Courtesy

DP Ruto and Sarah have five children, three daughters and two sons. There is June Ruto, Nick Ruto, Stephanie Ruto, Charleen Ruto and George Ruto. There is also Abby Chemutai who was sired outside his marriage.

My 11 year old child Abby is well catered for including her education in private boarding school.Politicians& Busybodies should keep off. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) February 2, 2017

Last year in May, DP Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto tied the knot with her Nigerian sweetheart Dr Alexander Ezenagu in an invites-only wedding in Karen.

The private ceremony brought together different leaders from both Kenya and Nigeria as they witnessed the two love birds exchange their vows.

June’s husband, Ezenagu holds an LLB from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and is also a graduate of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

He currently is an Assistant Law Professor at the Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

