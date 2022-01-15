in ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS

DP Ruto’s Son Nick Weds Fiancée Chemtai in Traditional Ceremony (Photos)

Nick Ruto
Nick Ruto's traditional wedding with fiance Chemutai (Curtesy)

Deputy President William Ruto’s son Nick Ruto has today wedded his fiance Chemtai in a traditional wedding in Nairobi.

In photos seen by Kahawa Tungu, DP William Ruto together with his wife Racheal Ruto and other family members.

Also present was Nick’s grandmother Mama Sarah.

DP Ruto and Sarah have five children, three daughters and two sons. There is June Ruto, Nick Ruto, Stephanie Ruto, Charleen Ruto and George Ruto. There is also Abby Chemutai who was sired outside his marriage.

Read: DP Ruto&#8217;s Daughter Abby Among KCPE 2019 Top Achievers With 406 Marks

Last year in May, DP Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto tied the knot with her Nigerian sweetheart  Dr Alexander Ezenagu in an invites-only wedding in Karen.

The private ceremony brought together different leaders from both Kenya and Nigeria as they witnessed the two love birds exchange their vows.

June’s husband, Ezenagu holds an LLB from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and is also a graduate of the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom.

He currently is an Assistant Law Professor at the Hamad Bin Khalifa University in Qatar.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

DP William RutoNick Ruto

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lawyer

President Uhuru Mourns Lawyer Nani Njoroge who Passed on at Nairobi Hospital

I Will Show You How to Lead a Country – Raila Hits Out at DP Ruto