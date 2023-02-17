Nick Salat Resigns from KANU Over Unlawful Dismissal

Former Bomet East MP Nick Salat has resigned from the Kenya African National Union (KANU).

In a letter addressed to the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP), Salat says his resignation is effective February 17 (today).

According to Salat, his expulsion from the Gideon Moi-led party was unlawful.

“It is in my position that my purported dismissal from the position of Secretary General as communicated through the press was unlawful and against the rules of natural justice. However, and pursuant to section 14 of the Political Parties Act, I hereby with heavy heart but with a clear conscience, tender my resignation from the Kanu party effective the date specified hereunder,” says Salat.

“Take notice, therefore, that I, Nicholas Salat, have resigned from the Kanu party and therefore disassociate myself with the party except in situations where the law permits after this notice.”

Former Baringo senator suspended Salat in December 2022 over alleged gross misconduct.

Last Friday, the National Executive Council (NEC) adopted the report of the National Disciplinary Committee hence Salat’s expulsion.

