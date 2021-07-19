Nick Odhiambo To Join Hot 96 As Prof Hamo’s Replacement

Media personality Nick Odhiambo is set to join Royal Media’s Hot 96 as Professor Hamo’s replacement.

Reports have revealed that Nick is set to join Jeff Koinange for the morning show dubbed JeffandNick that will run every Monday to Friday from 6 am till 10 am.

The duo will officially make an appearance this coming Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

"…In the Red corner, he is dark, tall and handsome. These two will be tag-teaming to create a morning experience like no other. Let's get ready to rumble on the hot breakfast show, weekdays, from 6 am to 10 am with #JeffandNick only on Hot 96″ a Promo by Hot 96 says. Last month, Nick announced his exit from Standard Group's Radio Maisha through his social media. Odhiambo has been at the station for 4 years. Read: Nick Odhiambo Leaves Classic 105 For Hot 96 He hinted that he would be transitioning to an English Radio Station after four years of serving in the Swahili one. "Today's my final RHUMBA show on air after 4years at Radio Maisha! Did I ever think I'd switch to swahili radio? NOPE but the opportunity came and I took it. Transitioning back to English radio in a few days tupige sherehe leo buuuuuurrrdan is burrrdaaan," he wrote. For the past four years, Nick hosted the Club Rhumba show every Monday to Friday alongside DJ Darius and DJ Works, from 7 pm to 10 pm. He was previously at Classic 105 where he had worked for 10 years. Reports indicated that Titi Nagwalla will be replacing Nick at Radio Maisha and is set to make a debut as the show rebrands. Titi was initially at Milele FM before he was laid off.