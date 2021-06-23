Nick Odhiambo Announces Exit From Radio Maisha After 4 Years

Media personality Nick Odhiambo has announced his exit from Standard Group’s Radio Maisha after 4 years.

Through a post on his social media pages, Odhiambo announced his exit on Tuesday night while hosting his final show in the station.

He further disclosed that he would be transitioning to an English Radio Station in a few days after four years of serving in the Swahili one.

“Today’s my final RHUMBA show on air after 4years at Radio Maisha! Did I ever think I’d switch to swahili radio? NOPE but the opportunity came and I took it. Transitioning back to English radio in a few days tupige sherehe leo buuuuuurrrdan is burrrdaaan,” he wrote.

Today's my final RHUMBA show on air after 4years at @radiomaisha !did i ever think i'd switch to swahili radio? NOPE but the opportunity came and i took it. transitioning back to english radio in a few days tupige sherehe leo buuuuuurrrdan

is burrrdaaan #PapaNickYeboooo! pic.twitter.com/hdoUHPcb0c — nick odhiambo (@iamnickodhiambo) June 22, 2021

For the past four years, Nick has hosted the Club Rhumba show every Monday to Friday alongside DJ Darius and DJ Works, from 7 pm to 10 pm.

He was previously at Classic 105 where he had worked for 10 years.

Reports indicate that Titi Nagwalla will be replacing Nick and is set to make a debut as the show rebrands. Titi was initially at Milele FM before he was laid off.

