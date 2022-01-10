Trouble in Paradise? Nick Ndeda Unfollows Betty Kyallo on Instagram

It seems there is trouble in paradise after city lawyer Nick Ndeda unfollowed former K24 TV news anchor Betty Kyallo on Instagram.

Shortly after the “Honey” host deleted their pictures as did her lover. Betty is still following the fashion-forward hunk.

Ndeda also took down pictures taken with the former TV girl who shared a cryptic message indicating that she was moving on.

“Moving on swiftly,” she shared with her followers.

Betty who has been in public relationships as well as break-ups later shared on her page saying that her only titles were “Mama Ivanna and Accomplished CEO”.

“So my Only Titles are Mama Ivanna and Accomplished CEO. ☺️☺️☺️ Happily,” she posted.

In November last year, Ndeda explained that dating the mother of one came with a lot of pressure since she was already a public figure.

He told Jalang’o TV that they had decided to keep the relationship a secret but that was until a nosy neighbour shared their pictures with blogger Edgar Obare.

After the exposé, he said, the attention made him uncomfortable.

“We had agreed that we never wanted to go public, we knew that there will be rumours and the what not because we are seen together here and there…which is fine. There is a lot of pressure, there are many people invested in the success as they are in the failure… I know that when a relationship doesn’t work it just doesn’t work and I know I won’t stay in it just because of the public… but in any relationship, you should always have it in mind that you want to get it right,” Ndeda said.

Betty has previously been involved with NTV’s Dennis Okari, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, and “Somali Bae”.

