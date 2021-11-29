Nick Mwendwa to Remain in Custody Until Tuesday Afternoon After Declining to Take Plea

Besieged FKF President Nick Mwendwa will remain in custody until tomorrow afternoon after declining to take a plea.

Mwendwa, while appearing before Milimani Anti-corruption court’s Chief magistrate Eunice Nyutu was to be charged with unlawful acquisition of public property.

He however did not take a plea as his lawyers opposed the charges while questioning their legality.

The suspended FKF boss was arrested again on Friday and taken to the DCI headquarters for grilling.

He had been arrested on November 12, 2021, over the loss of Sh430 million advanced to FKF in 2016 by the Sports, Arts and Social Development.

He was however released on Sh4 million cash bail.

On Thursday, the prosecution told the court that it wished to close the case before preferring charges against him at a later day.

“We seek to close the file as we proceed with investigations at our own pace before we prefer charges against him,” the prosecution said.

Senior Resident Magistrate Wandia Nyamu allowed the state’s request to close the miscellaneous file.

The magistrate further directed that the Sh4 million cash bail deposited in court be refunded to Mwendwa.

