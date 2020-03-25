Nick Mwendwa To Stay In Office As FIFA Ignores Sports Tribunal Ruling

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa and his executive will remain in office pending way forward in regards elections, FIFA has directed.

In a letter to FKF, FIFA’s Chief Member Associations Officer Veron Mosengo-Omba said last week’s Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) ruling which among others sent the FKF’s National Executive Committee (NEC) home had no legal effect.

“We wish to emphasize that the relevant SDT ruling has no legal effect on FIFA,” the FIFA statement reads in part.

SDT also cancelled FKF elections that had already begun and was to culminate in an elective Special General Meeting where Nick Mwendwa was to be elected unopposed for another four-year term on 26 March.

In making the call to nullify the elections, SDT ruled that FKF eligibility criteria, which allows only those who have been part of the body’s system in the past two years to vie, was against Kenyan laws.

SDT had requested that FIFA forms a Normalisation Committee to oversee the elections, this has been declined.

FIFA proposes a meeting involving FKF, SDT and the government to give the way forward.

“Pending this meeting and for avoidance of any doubt, the current FKF Executive Committee members, including the president, shall remain in office.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu