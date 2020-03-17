Nick Mwendwa To Remain In Office As SDT Annuls FKF Elections Again

Sports Despute Tribunal (SDT) has for the second time annulled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections.

Judge John Ohaga dismissed the polls on Tuesday over eligibility rules which he struck out for being limiting and anti-competition.

The repeat polls were to culminate in elective Special General Meeting on March 26, 2020 where Nick Mwendwa was to be elected president unopposed for another four-year term.

Ohaga proposed that FIFA to form a normalisation committee to run the elections.

Meanwhile, Nick will remain at the helm till new polls, but the National Executive Committee was sent home.

SDT ruled that FKF Electoral and Appeals boards were properly were properly constituted and will remain in place to work with the proposed normalisation committee.

