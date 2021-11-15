Nick Mwendwa Released on Sh4 Million Bail, Blocked from Accessing FKF Offices

A Nairobi court has released FKF President Nick Mwendwa on a Sh4 million cash bail or Sh7 million bond with two sureties.

The court on Monday barred Mwendwa from accessing the FKF offices or interfering with workers.

Earlier, the prosecution had sought to have him detained for 14 days to complete investigations into alleged graft.

Read: Police Seek to Hold FKF President Nick Mwendwa for 14 Days to Complete Probe

The prosecution argued that Mwendwa was likely to interfere with investigations if he was not detained.

The defence lawyer Eric Mutua opposed the application on grounds that the prosecution did not give compelling reasons for pretrial detention.

The Court will rule on whether Mwendwa will be granted bond on November 17.

Read Also: Reinstate Nick Mwendwa, FIFA Urges CS Amina Mohammed

Mwendwa was arrested on Friday over loss of Sh430 million advanced to FKF in 2016 by the Sports, Arts and Social Development.

He was also grilled by sleuths over Sh244 million extended to the federation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations preparations.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...