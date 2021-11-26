Besieged FKF President Nick Mwendwa Re-arrested After State Closed Graft Case

Besieged Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has been re-arrested.

The reports were confirmed by FKF CEO Barry Otieno on Friday.

Mwendwa is apparently being held at the DCI Headquarters along Kiambu Road.

On Thursday, the prosecution told the court that it wished to close the case for now.

“We seek to close the file as we proceed with investigations at our own pace before we prefer charges against him,” the prosecution said.

The prosecution had been granted seven days by the court to prefer charges against Mwendwa after a request to detain him for 14 days was declined.

Following the new development, Senior Resident Magistrate Wandia Nyamu allowed the state request to close the miscellaneous file.

“I, therefore, order this matter closed as prayed by the DPP, ” Wandia said.

The magistrate further directed that the Sh4 million cash bail deposited to court be refunded to Mwendwa.

Mwendwa had previously been arrested on November 12 over loss of Sh430 million advanced to FKF in 2016 by the Sports, Arts and Social Development.

