Nick Mwendwa Re-arrested A Day After DPP Dropped Charges

Nick Mwendwa detained
FKF President Nick Mwendwa in Court on Monday, November 15. [Courtesy]

Ousted FKF President Nick Mwendwa has bern re-arrested just a day after the DPP dropped Sh38 million graft charges.

Yesterday, the DPP withdrew the corruption case against former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa for lack of witnesses.

Mwendwa, who was first arrested on November 14 last year before he was released and re-arrested again on charges of fraud, has been battling to clear his name in court through his lawyers Erick Mutua and Charles Njenga.

He was kicked out of office with his entire National Executive Committee in November last year by Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed when she appointed a Caretaker Committee to run the affairs of the federation.

Kenya has since been suspended by Fifa for government interference.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DPP had applied for adjournment of the case arguing that they had no witnesses and wanted to review the evidence, but their application was denied by the court, which directed that they come ready to proceed with the case on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s renewed application to adjourn on grounds that they did not have witnesses was again declined and they applied to withdraw the case under section 87(a).

