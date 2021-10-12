Nick Mwendwa: Kenya Needs Quality Players To Qualify For The World Cup

Kenya’s hope of qualifying for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 ended prematurely after losing 1-0 to Mali at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Mali pulled a double over the Harambee Stars, having hammered them 5-0 in the first leg played in Agadir, Morocco.

With no win in four outings, Stars are out of contention for a spot in the final qualification round of the African qualifiers.

And for the umpteenth time, Kenya’s quest for a maiden appearance at the biggest stage of football has ended even before it could properly start.

According to Nick Mwendwa, the FKF president, for Kenya to ever make the cut, quality players are needed.

Nick, who is serving his second term in office, offers that not even hiring top coaches can remedy the situation.

“Even if you bring Mourinho (Jose) or Arteta (Mikel), the work that needs to be done is we need to bring the talent to the table…for you to win, you need quality players,” Nick to NTV’s Game Plan show.

