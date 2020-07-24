FKF Supremo Nick Mwendwa Confirms End of KPL, Birth Of FKFPL

It’s no secret anymore Kenya’s top most league will no longer be managed by Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Limited, but Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL).

The former’s mandate ends September and FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has made it clear it will not be renewed, marking an end of over ten decade reign of the KPL.

Mike….FKFPL ndio League. Every club will have a true (wacha ile uongo) say in it. Hakuna confusing terms anymore. Simply increase the value for clubs and make it democratic ! 14 clubs zinapata Ganji leo my friend. Wewe ni mjanja Mike. — Nick Mwendwa (@Nmwendwa) July 24, 2020

The declaration is not surprising as the two bodies have endured nothing but a frosty relationship and more often than not read from different scripts on major issues.

Nick is promising clubs “true” say in the management of FKFPL, unlike KPL whose real ownership remains a mystery to date.

Earlier this week FKF convened a virtual meeting of all club chairmen after which ad hoc committee of five was constituted to oversee the transition from KPL to FKFPL.

Before the meeting FKF announced Kshs 1.2 billion, five-year sponsorship deal for the new outfit from betting firm Betking, which will guarantee each club at least Kshs 8 million per season.

For branding reasons FKFPL will be known as Betking Premier League and clubs are expected to receive the first disbursement of the money this week.

