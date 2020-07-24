in SPORTS

FKF Supremo Nick Mwendwa Confirms End of KPL, Birth Of FKFPL

179 Views

It’s no secret anymore Kenya’s top most league will no longer be managed by Kenyan Premier League (KPL) Limited, but Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKFPL).

The former’s mandate ends September and FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has made it clear it will not be renewed, marking an end of over ten decade reign of the KPL.

The declaration is not surprising as the two bodies have endured nothing but a frosty relationship and more often than not read from different scripts on major issues.

Nick is promising clubs “true” say in the management of FKFPL, unlike KPL whose real ownership remains a mystery to date.

Earlier this week FKF convened a virtual meeting of all club chairmen after which ad hoc committee of five was constituted to oversee the transition from KPL to FKFPL.

Before the meeting FKF announced Kshs 1.2 billion, five-year sponsorship deal for the new outfit from betting firm Betking, which will guarantee each club at least Kshs 8 million per season.

For branding reasons FKFPL will be known as Betking Premier League and clubs are expected to receive the first disbursement of the money this week.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Written by Bonface Osano

Communication And Media Student. Sports Writer.

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19

KIM CEO Muriithi Ndegwa Accused Of Taking Advantage Of Covid-19 Situation To Exploit Trainers