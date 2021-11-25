Nick Mwendwa A Free Man After the State Closes Graft Case Against Him

Nick Mwendwa, the suspended President of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF), can now breathe easy after the state failed to prefer graft charges against him.

The prosecution told the court on Thursday that it wished to close the case for now.

“We seek to close the file as we proceed with investigations at our own pace before we prefer charges against him,” the prosecution said.

The prosecution had been granted seven days by the court to prefer charges against Mwendwa after a request to detain him for 14 days was declined.

Following the new development, Senior Resident Magistrate Wandia Nyamu allowed the state request to close the miscellaneous file.

“I, therefore, order this matter closed as prayed by the DPP, ” Wandia said.

The magistrate further directed that the Sh4 million cash bail deposited to court be refunded to Mwendwa.

Mwendwa was arrested on November 12 over loss of Sh430 million advanced to FKF in 2016 by the Sports, Arts and Social Development.

He had also been grilled by sleuths over Sh244 million extended to the federation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations preparations.

On November 15, the court freed the suspect on a Sh4 million cash bail or Sh7 million bond with two sureties.

Mwendwa was ordered not to access FKF offices or interfere with workers.

