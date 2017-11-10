Nick Mutuma Under Siege For Allegedly Forcing Self On Women

Actor Nick Mutuma is a man under siege after he was accused of forcing himself on women.

This was after a number of screenshots leaked online, Twitter to be precise.

Mutuma is said to have during Ameru Festival 2016, tried forcing himself on an unidentified woman. He allegedly followed her to the parking lot where he tried getting physical.

It was Ameru Festival 2016. We had just wrapped up the last day, whole team was having dinner/drinks to celebrate a job well done. I left the group early coz I was exhausted from shooting 2 days straight. — Koome Gitobu (@KoomeGitobu) November 10, 2017

So gf stayed behind to keep her friend company, and Nick Mutuma joined them at their table. He kept trying to get my gf to go back to his hotel room. The more she said NO, the more aggressive he got. — Koome Gitobu (@KoomeGitobu) November 10, 2017

Eventually she decided to leave, but he followed her out to the parking lot. He grabbed her, trying to pull her away from the cab she had called. He was now trying to physically get her to go with him. — Koome Gitobu (@KoomeGitobu) November 10, 2017

My gf wrestled him off, and by this time her friends had come out to the parking lot. So Nick let her go. But not before grabbing and squeezing her ass and telling her he likes her body. — Koome Gitobu (@KoomeGitobu) November 10, 2017

