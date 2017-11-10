in ENTERTAINMENT

Nick Mutuma Under Siege For Allegedly Forcing Self On Women

nick mutuma

nick mutumaActor Nick Mutuma is a man under siege after he was accused of forcing himself on women.

This was after a number of screenshots leaked online, Twitter to be precise.

Mutuma is said to have during Ameru Festival 2016, tried forcing himself on an unidentified woman. He allegedly followed her to the parking lot where he tried getting physical.

