I Let My Team Down: Arsenal’s Nicholas Pepe Apologises For Moment Of Madness Against Leeds

Arsenal winger Nicholas Pepe has apologised for being sent off in Sunday’s 0-0 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Pepe – on just his second league start this season – would not have impressed Mikel Arteta with his attitude after retaliating to some goading by Ezgjan Alioski by shoving his head into the defender’s face.

Referee Antony Taylor did not spot the incident but a VAR review meant Pepe was given his marching orders, leaving the Gunners to play about 40 minutes with 10-men.

“Yesterday, I let my team down at a crucial time of the game and there are no excuses for my behaviour. I am deeply sorry and would like to apologise to the fans, my teammates, my coach and everyone else at the club,” said the 25-year-old Ivorian.

The red card (51) means no Premier League team has received more red cards than the Gunners since Arteta’s appointment (5).

