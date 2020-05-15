Nicholas Musonye Joins Race For FKF Presidency

Immediate former Cecafa General Secretary Nicholas Musonye has announced intentions to challenge for Football Kenya Federation (FKF) presidency.

Musonye, while leaving the regional football body last year said he would challenge for the Kakamega County Governorship position come 2022 general elections.

But on Tuesday, the 55-year-old in a change of heart announced that he had been asked by stakeholders to lead Kenyan football.

“My intentions after retiring from Cecafa was to stay away from football but when stakeholders come looking for you even at your house, then it means something is wrong somewhere and needs to be fixed, we will discuss this, don’t worry, when the time [for elections] comes, I will declare my stand,” Musonye told NTV.

The former journalist served Cecafa for twenty years.

During his tenure, according to some observers, the body stagnated and did not even have a physical address.

The headquarters has since been moved to Addis Ababa in Ethiopia from Kenya.

Two of Cecafa’s premium competitions; Senior Challenge Cup and Club Championship lost their fame due to irregular hosting.

But others point out that youth and women football picked during his reign.

