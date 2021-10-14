NHIF Services Now Accessible Via M-Pesa Super App

Safaricom and The National Hospital Insurance Fund have launched an NHIF mini-apppp within the M-Pesa Super App.

The mini app will allow NHIF customers access to all the insurer’s services through the M-Pesa super app remotely. This means that users will not need visit NHIF offices physically or download a separate app.

The mini app already offers payment and reconciliation services with procedure approvals set to be available soon.

NHIF CEO Peter Kamunyo said NHIF is currently undertaking a digital transformation of all its processes. These include the registration & identification of members, claims management and payment mechanisms.

“Partnering with Safaricom will enable NHIF to offer members seamless services and accomplish our goal to broaden access to healthcare by reaching our customers wherever they are,” he said.

“It will also save millions of NHIF members both the cost and time to access services and enable the Fund to become more efficient by drastically reducing the administrative cost of having to provide services physically.”

The NHIF mini-app can be access at the “Discover” section in the M-Pesa Super App. It is available for free for all customers. To use it, customers will be required to select the NHIF mini app and enter their details, accept terms and conditions to proceed.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said they are delighted to partner with NHIF .

“It will provide millions of customers with the convenience to access health insurance services on the go, saving them time and money,”he said.

