NHIF To Cover COVID-19 Expenses In Government Hospitals

The National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) will cater to costs relating to Coronavirus in government hospitals.

In a statement by the Institution CEO Peter Kamunyo, COVID-19 patients and their beneficiaries will receive support when admitted in designated facilities by the Ministry of Health.

These facilities include Kenyatta National Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kenyatta University Teaching Referral and Research Hospital and Mbagathi County Hospital. Others are; county-designated facilities and any other facility as may be designated by the ministry.

“The health and wellness of our members is of utmost importance to us, and in support to the Government’s efforts in mitigating and containing the spread of Covid-19, we shall support all COVID -19 positive members and their declared beneficiaries who get admitted to the Ministry of Health designated facilities,” read the statement in part.

Further, NHIF indicated that it will not be liable for bills incurred in non-MoH designated health facilities.

For instance, insurance companies have policies that do not cover epidemics and pandemics thus also applies to NHIF.

“This is also in line with the contracts that National Hospital Insurance Fund has signed with your facility under Clause 8 General exclusions, subsection 8.2.14 on epidemics and pandemics; and clause 2.21 on benefits coordination, sub-section 2.21.3, which guides on government coordinated programs,” Kamunyo further said.

As of today, COVID-19 positive cases have surpassed the 17,000 mark with 285 deaths reported. The number of recoveries also stands at 7,833.

