NHIF Accountant At KNH Reportedly Goes Missing

Grace Andeyo, 51-year-old NHIF accountant at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has reportedly gone missing with zero communication to friends and colleagues.

According to K24, Andeyo is said to have left the office on Friday for presumed lunchtime and has not been seen since.

At the time she left, she was in a blue dress and carried a small paper bag, with her other belonging including mobile phone and handbag left in the office.

Her car, a Volkswagen Polo registration number KBU 167J is also still at the KNH Parking Yard raising more questions on her whereabouts.

Following her disappearance, Ms Andeyo’s nephew, Douglas Vishia reported the matter at the Capitol Hill Police Station with investigations yet to be commenced.

“She left the office at 2 PM and left a bag with the guard saying she would be back shortly. She never returned,” reads a police report.

Prior to working at KNH, Ms Andeyo worked in Thika and Industrial area.

