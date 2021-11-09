MP Ngunjiri Wambugu Calls for Chebukati’s Resignation Over Role of CSs In Politics Remarks

Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu has called for the resignation of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair Wafula Chebukati.

Speaking on Monday, the legislator claimed Chebukati was biased on his position on the involvement of Cabinet Secretaries in politics.

“His comments can only be interpreted as political because we have a Deputy President who is a member of Cabinet, and the IEBC chair has never called him out for taking a political position,” said the first time MP.

He argued that Chebukati had remained mum even as DP William Ruto campaigned for his 2022 presidential election.

According to Wambugu, CSs such as Fred Matiang’i (Interior) and Joe Mucheru (ICT) have political opinions but are not directly involved in the election process unlike Chebukati who is at the helm of the electoral body.

“He (Chebukati) has taken a position by taking sides between CSs and the DP, therefore, we should consider finding someone else to chair the IEBC who is not as obvious as he is,” added the lawmaker.

He said that if Chebukati had taken a political position then his role should be handed over to someone else.

“He needs to just go home and we find a suitable replacement for the IEBC chair. We have over 45 million Kenyans. I am sure we can find someone else,” he said.

The IEBC chair had earlier asked public officers to remain neutral after the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) sought clarification on the subject of Matiang’i and Mucheru’s involvement in poll planning teams.

He pointed out that Section 23 of the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012, which appears to give Cabinet Secretaries and County Executive Committee Members a lifeline to engage in political activity was insufficient.

