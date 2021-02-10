in NEWS

Ngong Road Matatu Operators Strike As Super Metro Joins Route

Public Service Vehicles (PSV) along Ngong Road have gone on strike following the entry of a new player.

According to those plying the busy route, Super Metro Sacco matatus started ferrying passengers along the said route on Monday.

The matatus usually operate in Nairobi and Kiambu.

Operators of the Nairobi-Ngong route said the new entrant started operations without the main players being informed of the new changes.

Ngong matatu operators chairman Steve Biko said that Super Metro has not employed locals and has lowered fares from Sh100 to Sh80.

“We are not opposed to having Super Metro sacco operate the Ngong route but they must follow the due process. If that is not done then they will not operate here,” Biko said.

Police tried to calm the situation but their efforts proved futile.

Striking operators demanded to hear from area governor Joseph Ole Lenku.

Those going to their places of work were forced to use alternative means of transport.

