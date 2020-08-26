Ngirita Family Ordered To Surrender 3 Vehicles, 5 Parcels Of Land Deemed To Be Proceeds Of Crime

The High Court has ordered the Ngirita family to surrender three vehicles and five parcels of land to the State.

Issuing the order, Judge Mumbi Ngugi said that the properties are proceeds of crime.

Among the vehicles include a Toyota Station Wagon (2009) registration KCH 753U, Toyota Station Wagon (2016) registration number KCH 600H and a Toyota Pickup (2016) registration number KCH 889M.

The parcels of land to be surrendered to the state include Waitalulc/Mabonde Block 12/Sirende/410 measuring 0.70 hectares situated within Trans Nzoia county, Naivasha/Municipality Block 2/884 measuring o.2305 hectares in Nakuru county, No. L.R 8208/4 Nakuru East measuring quarter of an acre, Njoro/Ngata Block 1/7436, approximate area 0.0840 hectares in Nakuru and Naivasha/Mwichiringiri Block 4/22367 approximate area 0.0450 hectares.

Most of the properties are registered under Opportunity International WEDCO Limited and Platinum Credit Limited, owned by the Ngirita family.

Read: Gov’t Unable To Trace Sh250 Million Acquired By The Ngiritas From The NYS Saga

The case had been filed by the Assets Recovery Authority (ARA) to repossess property owned by National Youth Service (NYS) scandal suspects Phyllis Ngirita, Lucy Ngirita and Jeremiah Ngirita.

“Upon investigating the bank statements and documents concerning the accounts, the agency established that the three and their business entities and associates received funds fraudulently from NYS split in several transactions,” ARA said.

The agency further argued: “Investigations revealed that Phyllis was paid by NYS directly to her personal account contrary to procedure. This is a clear case of fraud as there is no evidence of goods or services procured by NYS directly from Phyllis.”

ARA also filed a similar application against James Thuita Nderitu, Flagstone Merchants Limited, Firstling Supplies, Excella Supplies Limited, Betty Omondi, Flagstone Co. ltd and Interscope Tech. Services.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu