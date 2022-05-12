in POLITICS

Wangui Ngirici’s Campaign Slogans Elicit Mixed Reactions from Netizens

Wangui Ngirici
Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici [Photo/Courtesy]

Kirinyaga Gubernatorial aspirant Wangui Ngirici’s campaign slogan has elicited mixed reactions from netizens, with a good number applauding her for going above and beyond to entice voters.

Ngirici, who is currently the Kirinyaga Woman rep is seeking to be the county boss in the August 9 elections.

From wearing branded shirts bearing her campaign messages and erecting banners with her images, Wangui has sent a message to her opponents that she is ripe for the role and is not backing out.

In one of the campaign banners, Wangui’s smile is evident as she calls on her supporters to tick her name on the ballot to confirm her as the governor.

In yet another poster, the most recent, she had made a cap with neon lights bearing her name ‘Wangui Ngirici smairo ni tiki.’

Although it is campaign season and every politician is free to use what works for them, Ngirici’s stunts have ignited both applause and criticism.

One Twitter user told her she was bitting more than she can chew adding that her opponent, Anne Waiguru would smash her.

“I pitty you this time round you could have just remained in the woman rep position. Why bite more than you can chew ??? Waiguru will smash you big time,” Eddy Nyota wrote.

Stephen Mutoro said, “Quite impressive. But careful. This lighting could be UV (ultraviolet) and it’s dangerous. It’s carcinogenic. It kills. It blinds the eye.”

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Wangui Ngirici

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

