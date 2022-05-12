Wangui Ngirici’s Campaign Slogans Elicit Mixed Reactions from Netizens

Kirinyaga Gubernatorial aspirant Wangui Ngirici’s campaign slogan has elicited mixed reactions from netizens, with a good number applauding her for going above and beyond to entice voters.

Ngirici, who is currently the Kirinyaga Woman rep is seeking to be the county boss in the August 9 elections.

From wearing branded shirts bearing her campaign messages and erecting banners with her images, Wangui has sent a message to her opponents that she is ripe for the role and is not backing out.

In one of the campaign banners, Wangui’s smile is evident as she calls on her supporters to tick her name on the ballot to confirm her as the governor.

In yet another poster, the most recent, she had made a cap with neon lights bearing her name ‘Wangui Ngirici smairo ni tiki.’

Vijana mnasemaje? “ Tunasema Freshi Barida 🗣🗣” pic.twitter.com/yM8STjwVE6 — Wangui Ngirici (@WanguiNgirici) May 11, 2022

Although it is campaign season and every politician is free to use what works for them, Ngirici’s stunts have ignited both applause and criticism.

One Twitter user told her she was bitting more than she can chew adding that her opponent, Anne Waiguru would smash her.

“I pitty you this time round you could have just remained in the woman rep position. Why bite more than you can chew ??? Waiguru will smash you big time,” Eddy Nyota wrote.

Stephen Mutoro said, “Quite impressive. But careful. This lighting could be UV (ultraviolet) and it’s dangerous. It’s carcinogenic. It kills. It blinds the eye.”

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

It seems Wangui Ngirici has opened a dental clinic in Kirinyaga county but she doesn't say what they offer… Marketing 101, people buy how you make them feel. pic.twitter.com/qwlYEps23E — Kawangware Finest™️ (Moturi) 🇰🇪 (@cbs_ke) May 11, 2022

😂😂 ile upuzi iko hii nchi aah,watu wa kirînyaga msikubali kubebwa makodofia. Mûtigakenio ni kîro ta nyoni.

@WanguiNgirici hope your doing ok mentally, your billboard ain't. pic.twitter.com/brsHUwkwWK — #ElectionKE2022 (@jacksoh64) May 12, 2022

Once bitten can be bitten again…stick to your independence…you doing great! — YASSIN (@Yassyntwopoint0) May 11, 2022

