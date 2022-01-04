Kirinyaga Woman Rep Ngirici Removes UDA Party Symbols From Kerugoya-based Offices

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici has rebranded a building she had donated to serve as the party’s county office.

The county MP had branded the building which is located in Kerugoya with United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party yellow and green colours, logo and slogan.

The building has since been repainted in white colour.

The building previously served as the Citizens’ Convectional Party (CCP) county headquarters. She also took down UDA banners and posters from her campaign truck, mini-vehicles and sound system truck.

Read: Ngirici Claims UDA Nominations Will Be Unfair As She Ditches Ruto’s Party

In December last year, Ngirici ditched the deputy President William Ruto allied party citing an unfair nominations process.

She also alleged that party officials had asked her to step down for area Governor Anne Waiguru and instead run for Mwea Parliamentary seat.

“I’m not afraid to face anyone in the nominations but my truth is the exercise will not be fair as the party has already made its decision,” she said.

“Moving on, I have made a decision that my name will still be on the ballot as a gubernatorial candidate. Rather than channeling much of my funds to these political parties like last polls, I would rather spend it with my people on the ground.”

Read Also: Ngirici Hints At Contending for the Governor Seat on Independent Ticket

The party through Secretary-General Veronica Maina has denied the claims noting that nominations will be free and fair.

“We have not summoned any aspirant to the headquarters. Our party does not believe in undemocratic summoning processes,” said Maina.

“The UDA party is committed to conducting free and fair nominations.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...