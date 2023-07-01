Ngirici Named Board Chair of Kenya Seed Company

Former Kirinyaga Woman Rep Purity Wangui Ngirici has landed a State appointment.

The former Kirinyaga gubernatorial candidate is the new board chair of Kenya Seed Company (KSC).

Ngirici was elected by the directors to chair the board. She replaces Agricultural Development Corporation (ADC) Managing Director Mohammed Bulle who has been serving on interim basis.

“I am happy for the honour bestowed on me by board members and pledge to work with all stakeholders for the benefit of farmers in our country and other regions we serve,” she said.

The former lawmaker said the seed firm will play a vital role in achieving President William Ruto’s food security plan.

Ngirici was appointed alongside; Eliud Kipchirchir Tum, Job Ndemo and Benard Wambwa.

The government recently promoted Sammy Chepsiror to the position of Managing Director. He took over from Fred Oloibe.

Oloibe was deployed back to the Ministry of Agriculture as an advisor to CS Mithika Linturi.

Kipchirchir previously served as manager at Kibos in Tanzania, a subsidiary of Kenya Seed Company.

Wambwa on the other hand unsuccessfully vied for the Saboti parliamentary seat on a UDA ticket.

