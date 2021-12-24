Ngirici Hints At Contending for the Governor Seat on Independent Ticket

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici has hinted at vying for the governorship as an independent candidate.

Ngirici is a close ally of deputy president William Ruto who is associated with the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

She is seeking to unseat Governor Anne Waiguru who recently joined the “hustler movement”. Waiguru will be seeking re-election in the upcoming polls.

Speaking in Kiamagumo area, Gichugu constituency, the legislator urged the electorate to vote based on the individual and not their political party.

“Leaders attract followers, they don’t follow them. They attract them. I will be vying for Kirinyaga County’s governor seat at next year’s general elections,” Ngirici said.

“I would also like to remind those individuals joining different parties that the people of Kirinyaga will elect the person and not the party.”

She also noted that Kirinyaga people have in the past voted for independent candidates because they were dissatisfied with their political affiliations.

“During a previous election period, you elected an MCA on an independent ticket because you were not pleased by the one who was endorsed by the party you were following,” said the lawmaker.

“So, even now, don’t look at the party; look at what the individual brings to the table in terms of development and leadership.”

In November, the Woman Rep said she was weighing her options in politics after betrayal by the DP Ruto allied party.

The MP claimed that she played a key role in building the party but was starting to regret investing her resources in the outfit.

She alleged that the party had openly shown bias.

“Only tricksters exist in the world of politics, loyalty is a mirage and ambiguous. I don’t even want to remember how much I have used to build the UDA party in Kirinyaga from scratch, but I’m young in politics and still learning,” she told The Standard.

