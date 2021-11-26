Ngirici Hints at Ditching UDA, Regrets Funding DP Ruto’s Campaigns

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Ngirici says she is now weighing her options in politics after betrayal by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The MP claims that she played a key role in building the party associated with Deputy President William Ruto and she now regrets investigating her resources in the outfit.

She claims the party has openly shown that it will support her rival, Anne Waiguru, in the Kirinyaga Gubernatorial contest in 2022.

The Kirinyaga Governor decamped to UDA from Jubilee a month ago.

The warm reception the county chief received from Ruto and his men is what has irked Ngirici. She feels the party ought to have supported her ambitions for the Kirinyaga governor seat since she was among the founding members of the ‘Hustler Nation’ party.

Ngirici says she regrets spending millions to support the new party’s activities.

“Only tricksters exist in the world of politics, loyalty is a mirage and ambiguous. I don’t even want to remember how much I have used to build the UDA party in Kirinyaga from scratch, but I’m young in politics and still learning,” she told The Standard in an interview on Thursday.

She claims her commitment to the party made her convert her ‘Ngirici and Sons Rescue Team’ offices to UDA county offices.

Ngirici says she changed the branding of the centre’s vehicles, from ambulances and service utility vehicles to UDA colours to support the party and Ruto’s presidential campaigns.

The latest development, she says, has changed her view of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

She told the publication that she is no longer bitter with the Head of State for his decision to work with the opposition leader.

“The president only got a new friend who was his political arch-rival. The move calmed the country and the protests became a thing of the past. I am now no longer bitter about the move since Waiguru’s defection opened my eyes,” Ngirici said.

She is, however, yet to announce if she will be joining the handshake team ahead of the 2022 polls.

Ngirici did however confirm that she is no longer comfortable in the Ruto camp.

“I’m, however, confident that my supporters will follow me, regardless the pedestal I’d be standing on. Politics is akin to the game of chess; you must study it well as your next decision would determine whether you win or lose. I have now retreated to carefully study my options before I make my next political move,” said Ngirici.

“For now, let me sit back and ponder on what’s good for me, politically.”

