Ngirici Claims UDA Nominations Will Be Unfair As She Ditches Ruto’s Party

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Purity Wangui Ngirici has finally ditched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

The vocal MP now says she will contest for the Kirinyaga governor seat on an independent ticket in the polls scheduled for August 2022.

Ngirici made the remarks on Wednesday evening while touring Mwea and Gichugu constituencies where she donated foodstuff to needy families.

The visibly angry lawmaker accused the UDA top leadership of bias saying the party’s nominations slated for next year are likely to be flawed.

She dismissed Ruto’s remarks that the party primaries would be conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

According to Ngirici, the leadership had attempted to convince her to drop her bid for incumbent Anne Waiguru who recently joined the party.

Read: “Form ni Hustler Mpango ni Bottom Up!” Waiguru Explains Decision to Join UDA

She had apparently been advised to run for the Mwea parliamentary seat instead.

“If they are telling you to vie for Mwea seat, do you think there will be fair nominations?” Wangui posed.

“They received over Ksh 200 million from local politicians to buy nomination tickets, do you think there will be fair nomination?” She added.

She made it clear that unlike in 2017 when she spent over Ksh40 million to clinch the Womab rep seat, she has no intention of spending her money to buy a ticket.

Read Also: Ngirici Hints at Ditching UDA, Regrets Funding DP Ruto’s Campaigns

“I better give you the money instead of buying a UDA ticket,” Ngirichi said.

On who the residents should vote for the presidency, she said the electorates are free to choose their preferred candidate from top contenders.

“You can choose either William Ruto, Raila Odinga, or Musalia Mudavadi as your presidential candidate,” Wangui said.

Read Also: Trouble In UDA As Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici Takes A Back Seat In DP Ruto’s Camp

In November, the legislator said she was weighing her options in politics after betrayal by the DP Ruto allied party.

The MP claimed that she played a key role in building the party but was starting to regret investing her resources in the outfit.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...