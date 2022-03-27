Ngirici Speaks on Being Shortchanged After Pouring Millions into DP Ruto’s UDA

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Wangui Ngirici now says she regrets investing millions into DP William Ruto’s UDA party only to be shortchanged.

Speaking in Kiamanyeki, Mwea constituency on Saturday, Ngirici recounted losing their family home at the cost of popularizing the party.

Apparently, Ngirici’s husband, Andrew Ngirici sold the family home worth millions of shillings just to popularize UDA party in Kirinyaga county. This, she says was a total waste of time as the party betrayed her and is openly supporting her rival, Governor Anne Waiguru.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Wangui Ngirici urges her supporters to vote for individuals who will represent their interests. Says UDA party shortchanged her after investing millions into it. pic.twitter.com/PSCF5RPljC — Kahawa Tungu (@KahawaTungu) March 27, 2022

Ngirici further called on his constituents to vote for individuals who will represent their interests come August 9 and not based on the party.

Read: Wangui Ngirici Now Says Aisha Jumwa Body-shamed Her As Ruto Watched

“I sacrificed a lot for the UDA party but I was later shortchanged,” Ngirici said, “Mambo ya kuchagua chama tuwache, let us think about individuals who will represent our interests.” she said.

Ngirici and DP William Ruto fell out after the latter decided to openly support Governor Anne Waiguru.

In January, Ngirici rebranded a building that she had donated to serve as the UDA party’s county office.

The building that had green and yellow colours and a UDA party slogan has since been repainted to white.

The building previously served as the Citizens’ Convectional Party (CCP) county headquarters. She also took down UDA banners and posters from her campaign truck, mini-vehicles and sound system truck.

Read Also: Kirinyaga Woman Rep Ngirici Removes UDA Party Symbols From Kerugoya-based Offices

In December last year, Ngirici ditched the DP allied party citing an unfair nominations process.

She also alleged that party officials had asked her to step down for area Governor Anne Waiguru and instead run for Mwea Parliamentary seat.

“I’m not afraid to face anyone in the nominations but my truth is the exercise will not be fair as the party has already made its decision,” she said.

“Moving on, I have made a decision that my name will still be on the ballot as a gubernatorial candidate. Rather than channeling much of my funds to these political parties like last polls, I would rather spend it with my people on the ground.” She added.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...