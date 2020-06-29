Ngilu Slams Kitui MCAs For Dramatically Ejecting Her Lawyers From Assembly

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has slammed MCAs for dramatically evicting her lawyers out of the county assembly offices.

In a video circulated online, the battered lawyers identified as Morris Kimuli and Martin Oloo were roughed up with further reports indicating that Kimuli sustained injuries during the confrontation.

“The County Assembly that invited me (in person or represented by counsel) to answer to allegations in a witch-hunt impeachment motion have violently kicked out my lawyers,” Ngilu said.

We are now officially in political silly season. pic.twitter.com/np5jSKr8ng — Charity Ngilu (@mamangilu) June 29, 2020

One of the lawyers is heard in the video terming the actions of the MCAs as barbaric and illegal adding that they were appearing on behalf of the governor who had been summoned.

“You cannot lock us out of a public office, huku si kwa mamayako ama babayako, tell the speaker to give us a letter of cancellation, you invited us, no one is getting into this office if you do not allow us in,” Kitui County lawyer Kimuli said.

Our sources intimate that Kimuli has sought treatment at Kitui County Referral Hospital while his colleague recorded a statement at the police station.

The MCAs had reportedly summoned governor Ngilu to appear before them after the high court temporarily suspended her impeachment.

This was after reports emerged indicating that Ngilu was next to be impeached after a section of MCAs opted to collect signatures in support of her impeachment motion.

In an incidence last week, Kitui MCA James Munuve recorded a statement at the police station claiming to have been assaulted after leading the talks on the impeachment of Governor Charity Ngilu.

The Kanziku Ward MCA was apparently having a meal at a restaurant when a man intercepted, moved towards him and started roughing him up alluding that he was part of the team making things hard for the Governor.

He was relieved after the hotel management swerved in and threw the man out with the man said to have assaulted him was identified as the leader of the Youth movement in the county.

The push and pull tussle between the governor and the county representatives was heightened last week when 6 of her nominees to the County Public Service Board (CPSB) were rejected.

