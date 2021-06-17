Ngilu Slams DP Ruto for Abandoning President Uhuru, Big 4 Agenda

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has slammed Deputy President William Ruto for what she termed as abandoning President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Big 4 agenda.

According to Ngilu, Ruto is more focused on his 2022 political ambitions instead of fulfilling the promises he made to Kenyans together with President Uhuru.

Speaking on Radio Jambo Kenya, the county boss urged the DP to restore his focus on the promises made to Kenyans instead of derailing the progress that is ongoing.

“Huyo Ruto hawezi saidia nchi yetu, anahitaji kutuonyesha factory ata moja ambayo ametengeza. Amekuwa Deputy President miaka tisa sai lakini amefanya nini? Unaangalia mtu na uongozi wake sio mdomo. Badala ya kumsaidia Rais Uhuru Kenyatta, kazi ni kutangatanga tu. Ukitaka kumsaidia mtu, si kumpatia samaki akule, ni kumwonyesha kufish ndio aweze kujitafutia,” Governor Ngilu said on radio.

The DP @WilliamsRuto needs to refocus and help President Uhuru Kenyatta deliver the promises they both made together to Kenyans. His engagement in 2022 sideshows with his lieutenants from within government only serves to derail government programs. @RadioCitizenFM #JamboKenya — Charity Ngilu (@mamangilu) June 17, 2021

Ngilu further weighed in on the recent talks that President Uhuru Kenyatta had pledged to endorse a candidate from the NASA coalition.

Ngilu said that during their visit to State House, there were no talks on succession politics.

Earlier, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka had denied reports that President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday pledged to support a Nasa coalition candidate in 2022.

Speaking to NTV on Wednesday, Kalonzo said the reports swirling around shocked him.

"We were shocked to hear other people making issues out of it. I cannot remember President Uhuru Kenyatta saying he will back a Nasa presidential candidate," said the former vice president.