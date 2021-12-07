Ngilu Pledges Gov’t Support To Families That Lost Loved Ones In Enziu River Tragedy

Plans are underway to support families that lost their loved ones in the Enziu River tragedy on Saturday, Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has confirmed.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday, the county boss said the Ministry of Interior through the National Disaster Management Authority will help the affected families give the victims a decent send off.

She noted that the county government will also chip in to cushion the families during this tough moment.

“The national government, the Ministry of Interior through the National Disaster Management Authority are going to support all the families involved in the accident individually,” said Ngilu.

“We as a county are also going to support the families that lost their loved ones.”

The governor further distanced her administration from the deadly bridge’s renovation project said to have begun in 2019 but stalled months later.

“That work had already been contracted some few years back and the contractor did a shoddy job and left. This is the work of the Kenya Rural Roads Authority,” said Ngilu.

She said the project falls under the national government.

“The county government deals with the local village-to-village connection roads, we do not deal with major roads like this one,” she added.

“I do believe that the government is… going to take more serious action and make sure that the bridge is not a death trap. I know it will be done. The national government is already in it,” she stated.

The wreckage of the ill-fated bus that plunged into the river located in Mwingi East was retrieved on Sunday evening.

The 51-seater bus belonging to Mwingi Junior Seminary, a Catholic Church- run private school, was ferrying the choir members to Nuu area from Mwingi town to attend a wedding ceremony.

A total of 33 people including four children perished in the tragedy. At least 12 people survived the accident.

Eleven of the fatalities are from the family whose 70-year-old parents were to solemnise their marriage.

