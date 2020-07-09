Besieged Governor Ngilu Dealt A Blow As Court Allows MCAs To Debate Impeachment Motion

Kitui County Governor Charity Ngilu has been dealt a blow after the High Court dismissed an application challenging tabling of an impeachment motion against her.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, Justice Weldon Korir dismissed the case with costs on grounds that it lacked merit.

The impeachment motion sponsored by Athi Ward Representative, Peter Kilonzo alias Tangawizi had been scheduled for hearing before the court issued the governor with orders temporarily stopping the process.

In the petition, the governor argued that she had been condemned unheard and that her rights to a fair administrative action and fair hearing under Article 47 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 were being infringed upon by the Assembly.

Kilonzo wants the governor impeached on grounds of violation of the constitution, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The MCA claims that the Governor was summoned to appear before the Senate Committee on County Public Investment and Accounts (CPIAC) to shed light on audit queries over management of the county funds and expenditure for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 financial years, cumulatively amounting to approximately Ksh20 million.

This writer understands that the audit queries had been raised by the Auditor General in the auditor general’s report for the years ended 30th June, 2018 and 30th June, 2019 respectively.

According to the MCA, Ngilu’s failure to account for the said expenditure as required, further violates article 201 (a) of the Constitution and her said actions have utterly eroded the public confidence of the people of Kitui County in the integrity of the holder of the office.

Other accusations include irregular and unlawful hiring of county secretary and failing to comply with the two-third gender rule in appointments, violating people’s right to health and conflict of interest in the purchase of a stationary stone crusher plant.

