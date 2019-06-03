Neymar In Trouble For Publishing Private Photos Of Accuser

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr is facing police probe for publishing private videos and photos of his alleged sexual assault accuser.

In an attempt to clear his name from sexual assault allegations coming from a 26-year-old lady, the PSG forward published a series of WhatsApp messages and photos on Sunday.

The move was meant to prove that he was being set up by his alleged victim but it appears it has landed him in more trouble.

Neymar’s management team called the allegations “an attempted extortion.”

The investigation is being led by a specialist Cyber Crime Unit in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

Neymar’s accuser claims the 27-year-old footballer flew her from Brazil to a hotel in Paris after they met through Instagram.

She alleges he arrived at the hotel on May 15 “drunk” and after conversation and embraces, “became aggressive and through violence, engaged in sexual intercourse against the will of the victim”, according to a police document.

Neymar responded with a seven-minute video on his Instagram page which has sparked the new police probe in which he said: “Due to extortion I’m being forced to expose my life and my family.

“I’m sharing everything and the entire conversation that I had with the woman, all of our private moments. It was a trap and I ended up falling for it,” he said.

