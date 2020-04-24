Neymar’s Mother Dumps 23-Year-Old Lover Days After Making Affair Public

Neymar’s mother has dumped her toyboy lover after finding out he had dated a string of men, according to reports in Brazil.

The Paris Saint-Germain star only gave his seal of approval to the relationship – which saw his 52-year-old mother Nadine Goncalves declare her love for 23-year-old Tiago Ramos less than a fortnight ago – 10 days ago.

But it now appears that Nadine has ended the relationship after discovering that he had dated various men prior to their first meeting.

Tiago, who is six years younger than Neymar, allegedly dated the PSG and Brazil star’s personal chef Mauro before becoming romantically involved with the forward’s mother.

It has also been claim that he was dating a famous Brazilian actor and stand-up comedian called Carlinhos Maia.

Reports from Brazil state that Ramos is a model, who is also part of a gaming team named 4K Easy. However, it remains unclear when he began dating Neymar’s mother, although Ramos was pictured at the former Barcelona star’s lavish birthday party in February.

The Paris Saint-Germain star only gave his seal of approval to the relationship 10 days ago, but Tiago is now reportedly back with his family in Brazil after being kicked out of Nadine’s mansion.

He posted a video on Instagram of himself playing a computer game with his mother and sister on Wednesday.

The news comes less than a fortnight after Nadine confirmed the relationship after posting a picture of herself cuddling up to Tiago alongside the caption: ‘The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it…’ followed by a love heart emoji.

Neymar then left a heartfelt comment under the post, which read: ‘Be happy mom. Love you.’

But Nadine Goncalves has ended it after allegedly finding out he had dated a string of men.

Before he became involved with Nadine, Tiago sent Neymar a message insisting that their paths would cross one day.

A message in 2017 from Tiago to the Brazil forward read: ‘Neymar you are fantastic, I don’t know how to explain the emotion of being a fan of a guy like you.

‘I see you playing and I’m very motivated, one day I hope to read this message with you, be your brother and play together.

Tiago allegedly dated men including Brazilian actor Carlinhos Maia before meeting Nadine

‘I know that one day I will meet you, because I am a dreamy boy where I do not give up on my goals!

‘Stay with God, very successful and happy.’

But once they had crossed paths, O Dia reporter Fabia Oliveira claimed Nadine had been urged by her family to end the brief romance before eventually doing so.

Nadine was married to Neymar’s father, and agent, Wagner Ribeiro for 25 years – but they split up in 2016.

