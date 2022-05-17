Neymar Coughs Up Sh21 Million For Afcon Final Match Ball

Neymar Junior has bought the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Afcon final match ball at a staggering Ksh 21 million at an auction.

The auction was organized by Senegalese player and Neymar’s teammate at Paris Saint-Germain Gana Gueye.

Teranga Lions of Senegal won their first Afcon title in February this year in Cameroon after edging out multiple champions Egypt on penalties.

The ball made by sports apparel maker Umbro is signed by all Senegalese players who graced the final.

The proceeds will fund HIV and Cancer in Africa.

