Next Stop Parliament: Over 24 County Assemblies Vote To Pass BBI Bill

At least 24 County Assemblies have voted to pass the BBI Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill, 2020, paving way for its debate in Parliament.

In the latest update, Kirinyaga became the 25th County Assembly to pass the Bill to amend the Constitution through the Building Bridges Initiative, surpassing the 24 threshold required before the Bill can be transmitted to the National Assembly.

Other County Assemblies that voted on “Super” Tuesday to pass the Bill include; Kakamega, Nyamira, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Lamu, Machakos, Murang’a, Bungoma, Kitui, Taita Taveta, Narok, Garissa and Kirinyaga.

Others that recently voted to pass the Bill include Nairobi, Vihiga, Laikipia, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Busia, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Kajiado, Kisii and Samburu.

Only Baringo out of the 47 County Assemblies in Kenya has rejected the Bill so far.

According to the Constitution of Kenya, if the Bill is supported by a majority of the members of Parliament it shall be subjected to a referendum.

The referendum is expected to be held sometime in June, according to proponents of the BBI.

