Newly constructed Maranda High School Dormitory Goes up in Flames

Maranda High School
Maranda High School on fire (Courtesy)

The newly constructed dormitory in Maranda High School has gone up in flames in the latest case of students unrest.

Reports indicate that the students claimed they were fatigued and needed a break, before going ahead and setting the dormitory on fire.

The dormitory is said to hold atleast 500 students.

More follows:

Maranda High School

