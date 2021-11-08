Newly constructed Maranda High School Dormitory Goes up in Flames

The newly constructed dormitory in Maranda High School has gone up in flames in the latest case of students unrest.

Reports indicate that the students claimed they were fatigued and needed a break, before going ahead and setting the dormitory on fire.

The dormitory is said to hold atleast 500 students.

500 capacity dormitory at Maranda High School on fire pic.twitter.com/JOb4qPvZD0 — The African Voice (@teddyeugene) November 7, 2021

More follows:

