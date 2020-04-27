Saudi Backed Newcastle United Plotting Kshs10.6 Billion Move For Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly

Newcastle United are reportedly lining a mega Kshs10.6 billion move for highly rated Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

The Premier League outfit could seal the deal as soon as their contraversial takeover by Saudi Arabia consortium materializes.

Koulibaly, 28, is also a prime target for other sides like Manchester United and Manchester City.

If completed, the could see the Senegalese pocket up to Kshs 1.6 billion salary per year, according to Le 10Sport.

This is not the first time Newcastle United have tried to secure the services of Koulibaly. They made an unsuccessful attempt to sign him in 2015.

The Magpies will soon become another financial power house in Europe, should the take over be completed. They are currently in an advanced stage with negotiations between current owner Mike Ashley and the Saudi Public Investment Fund looking to takeover the Tyneside club.

The Saudi consortium is looking to transform Newcastle into a European giant, with Calciomercato.it reporting that Italian Manager Luciano Spalletti and Belgian midfielder Raja Nainggolan are amongts the big names to join them as soon as the takeover is completed.

Email your news TIPS to [email protected] or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu