Newbies Police FC Rop In Veterans

Kenyan Premier League new entrants Police FC have beefed up their squad by signing some old legs.

Former Gor Mahia skipper and multiple KPL winner Musa Mohammed is among the experienced players who have joined the ranks of Police FC.

Musa is making a return to the Kenyan top-flight after a chequered spell in Zambia which saw him feature for teams like Nkana FC and Lusaka Dynamos.

Duncan Otieno is another former Lusaka Dynamos player joining the Law Enforcers.

Police have also roped in winger Clinton Miheso who declined to renew his stay with Gor Mahia.

