New Twist in Wanjigi’s Case As Activist Seeks to Have Him Arrested Over Illegal Firearms

A petitioner is seeking to have politician and businessman Jimmy Wanjigi arrested over the possession of illegal firearms and ammunition.

In a new development, the activist identified as Memba Ocharo cites Wanjigi’s previous conduct with firearms arguing that he should not be allowed to have them in his possession.

Through his lawyer Danstan Omari, Ocharo argues that Wangigi who is a former Inspector General of Police that was stripped of his powers over his conduct should not be allowed to possess any firearms.

Ocharo further alleges that Wanjigi misused his possession of firearms to threaten and intimidate members of the public hence giving him back the firearms would be detrimental.

“Wanjigi will soon receive the firearms and ammunition that were initially confiscated yet the Firearm Board has never conducted a due process that is in accord to the law to have Wanjigi firearms certificate procedurally revoked in a manner anticipated in the ruling of this court in Republic v Firearms Licensing Board & another; Ex parte Jimi Wanjigi[2019],” the papers filed in court read in part. Read: Jimi Wanjigi, a Disgraced Former Inspector of Police with Illegal Firearms Yesterday, the Firearms and Licencing Board defended the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss George Kinoti over a recent stand-off over firearms confiscated from businessman Jimmy Wanjigi in 2017. Kinoti was on November 18 handed a four-month jail sentence for disobeying a court order requiring him to return the guns to Wanjigi. But in a letter to Wanjigi, through Otieno Ogol & Company Advocates, Firearms and Licencing Board Chairman Daniel Semei faulted the businessman for litigating the matter in the absence of the Board. He said the guns are not in the custody of Kinoti but the Board which is the body mandated by law to deal with civilian firearms. Read Also: Firearms Board Defends Kinoti, Directs Wanjigi To Present Self For Fresh Vetting “It has come to our attention that issues touching on your firearms as a civilian which is the mandate of this board were litigated in court in our absence and our participation would have been necessary in helping the court reach a reasonable determination,” said Semei in the letter dated November 26 and copied to the Attorney General and Inspector General of Police. “Further it has come to our attention that you have been litigating and enforcing court orders against the wrong parties whilst the right party is this Board as per the Firearms Act Chapter 114 of the Laws of Kenya. Kindly note that National Police Service does not store, keep and or deal with civilian firearms as alleged in the Petition 520 of 2017.” Wanjigi’s actions, Semei said, were “mischievous”. Consequently, the Board directed Wanjigi to appear before it for mandatory vetting before his firearm license is renewed. Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

