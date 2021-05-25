New TikTok Feature Allows Users to Delete, Block and Report Messages in Bulk

TikTok is rolling out a feature that will allow creators to select, delete, block and report harassing comments in bulk. They will be able to select multiple messages, up to 100 and choose what action to take on them. Prior to this update, creators had to go through the messages, selecting one by one for deletion, blocking or reporting.

TikTok’s algorithm can catapult users to instant stardom, making the mass action tool against harassment useful. Some users may not know how to handle sudden attention and mean comments can easily affect them negatively. This is a right step for TikTok as it now offers a mass action tool to match the huge influx of messages for viral videos.

The feature is rolling out today in selected markets and globally in the coming weeks. The tool is among a series of the app’s newly released anti-harassment features. Creators can also remove comments one by one before they appear. TikTok has also rolled out a feature prompting users to reconsider their comments if they have written something that goes against the community rules.

