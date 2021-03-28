New Tanzania President Suluhu Suspends Ports Authority Boss Over Fraud

Tanzania’s new President Samia Suluhu Hassan has hit the ground running, suspending the country’s Ports Authority Director-General Deusdedit Kakoko over alleged embezzlement of Sh3.6 billion.

The agency was adversely mentioned in a report compiled by the Controller and Auditor General (CAG).

The President received the report for the financial year 2019/20 at State House in Dodoma on Sunday.

She noted that she had seen massive embezzlement at TPA and ordered the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to urgently look into the matter.

According to the Head of State, an earlier probe initiated by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa had only led to the dismissal of junior staffers at TPA.

“But from the report that you submitted to me yesterday, at least Sh3.6 billion had been embezzled at TPA…..When the Prime Minister conducted a probe, we only managed to fire junior staff. I now order the suspension of TPA Director General to pave way for investigations into the embezzlement,” she said.

In December last year, the Prime Minister suspended two officials of TPA to pave the way for investigations over accusations of embezzlement of public funds.

Those suspended were Finance director, Ms Nuru Mhando, and the Financial Expenditures manager, Ms Witness Mahela.

In her address on Sunday, Ms Suluhu threatened to crack the whip on other public entities including including Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) that had been adversely mentioned in the CAG’s report.

Ms Suluhu was sworn into office a week ago following the demise of President John Pombe Magufuli who was serving his second term.

Magufuli was laid to rest in his Chato hometown on Friday.

