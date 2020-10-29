New SRC Grading Set To Favour KNH Staff with Sh200M Pay Rise

The new proposals by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) will see staff at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) receive over Sh200 million pay rise annually.

Apparently, the proposed basic salary structure by SRC will create a basis for negotiations with unions representing KNH staff.

For years, the unions in the medics and hospital industry have called on the Health Ministry to harmonize salaries for hospital workers to no avail.

According to Star, these new proposals by SRC will detail a collective bargaining agreement registered in the Labour law courts.

More proposed changes include assigning new grades to various cadres of staff in the wake of organizational restructuring at KNH that saw some roles merged, renamed, or split into new ones.

Consequently, the proposal signed by SRC CEO Anne Gitau details a KNH office assistant earning Sh33,152, which is a Sh10,0000 increase.

The directors will be most favored in the new proposals with their minimum salary rising by Sh61,000. Currently, their minimum salary is about Sh193,873. With the increased proposal they will be earning Sh254,076 as minimum and Sh378,725 as highest.

The salary of the CEO remains at Sh560,000. Chief specialists will earn Sh253,366. Ultimately, a new role of Senior director has been created which will see them earn Sh296,818 at minimum pay.

Chief managers, senior specialists, and deputy directors will be paid on the same scale from currently earning Sh202,616 as maximum to Sh230,451.

Also, The average increment for technologists, technicians, senior drivers and clerical officers will be Sh6,000

“For jobs whose current salaries are above the basic salary, retain the existing salary structure – with annual increments – until the next review cycle,” SRC CEO Gitau said in the communication to Health PS Susan Mochache.

She added, “All the other allowances and benefits to be paid as per existing government circulars.”

